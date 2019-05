Image copyright TWITTER/@MikeSonko

Authorities for Kenya tok say dem find di deadi bodi of two more babies during operation clean Nairobi River.

As workers dey clean di river wey dey flow through Korogocho - one of di biggest gehhto for Nairobi - dem find di deadi bodi of two babies wey dem feel say be twins inside plastic bag.

One of di pikin bin still dey breathe wen den find am but dem no fit save am before dem carry am go hospital.

Dis no be di first time wey dem don see deadi bodi of babies for di river. Di team wey dey do di cleaning don first find six bodies inside dirty as dem dey clean.

Officials dey suspect say dem dey dump dem for di city rivers after dem do abortions.

Governor of Nairobi, Mike Sonko, say dis tin wey dey happun dey worry. E tok say im wan make police chook eye for wetin he feel say na hospitals and clinic dey dump di bodi for river after dem do abortion.

Di cleanup wey start for May 15, 2019 na part of effort to recover di river wey don dey seriously polluted.

For beginning of dis month, dem close some factories wey dem believe say dey pollute di water as di goment dey try make sure di river dy clean again.

Dem don also find four deadi bodi of adults during di cleanup exercise.