FIRS go begin collect VAT for internet business

Image copyright Twitter/FIRS Nigeria

Nigeria Federal Inland Revenue Service say dem go soon begin collect Value Added Tax (VAT) ontop business wey di kontri pipo dey do for internet.

FIRS chairman Babatunde Fowler say, di moni wey dem go collect form VAT ontop internet business, go eep dem reach dia N8 trillion target for 2019.

Oga Fowler tok dis one inside interview wey im do wit tori pipo News Agency of Nigeria for New York on Saturday.

Im say, soon dem go "ask banks to impose VAT ontop online business" weda na market pipo buy from internet or dem pay for service wey dem get from dia.

According to im, dis decision no be new tin as e don dey exist tey tey and dem go make sure say, "evri VAT wey dem suppose collect, dem go collect am."

Ontop of dis one, Fowler say FIRS dey hope to make between N750billion to N1trillion from all di companies plus business dem wey dye dodge to pay tax or refuse to take advantage of di federal goment tax amnesty programme.

"so for sure, we no go allow anybody dodge our tax net," na so im tok.