Protesters for Ghana on Tuesday pour de streets of Accra top march against what dem say be de suppression of free expression for de country.

De protesters who dey wear red cover dema mouth plus plaster take symbolize dema position sey government dey try silence sections of de media through de National Communications Authority (NCA).

De convener, Prince Minkah talk BBC Pidgin sey "check like de media freedom for dis country e be like de political leadership dey step on am so we no wan make that trend continue."

De National Communications Authority shut down two pro-opposition radio stations who no renew dema license.

Dem san shut down others who no renew dema licenses attache, but de Free Media Vanguard (FMV) say de NCA dey use de law take target media houses who be critical of government.

Ghana Journalist Association try beg on behalf of de radio stations but nothing proper come out.

Meanwhile, NCA officials say de stations wey dem shut down go fit reapply for a new frequency.