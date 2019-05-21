Nigeria Minister of Trade and Investment Okechukwu Enelamah, say di Buhari goment wan make am easy for those wey dey hustle for streets to fit get loans, take helep dia bizness.

Oga Enelamah wey siddon yan wit BBC to discuss wetin di goment don achieve for bizness since four years now, say many pipo don benefit from goment support.

"Bank of Industry dey give out two to three hundred billion naira to pipo in di last one year wey reach pipo hand," im tok.

Im add say some pipo dey ignorant while those wey dey benefit dey benefit. "Many things dey go on," im tell BBC.