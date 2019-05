Na drivers witout licence dey cause traffic for Lagos - FRSC

Federal Road Safety Commission FRSC for Lagos State south west Nigeria say dem ticket over 100 cars for di first day of operation show your driver's licence for di state.

FRSC oga for Lagos Hyginus Omeje tell BBC Pidgin say dem check over 500 cars for Monday wey di operation begin.

"Di koko be say pipo no send again na im make dem no dey go collect dia licence again. Dis tin follow for wetin dey cause traffic wahala for di state."

E say make pipo go collect dia license wey don ready for license office say na offence to drive witout licence.

BBC reporter enta road to monitor how di operation dey waka and confam say true true, di exercise don start as e see wia FRSC officers dey stop cars to check dia drivers licence.

Di exercise na new strategy wey FRSC wan use reduce number of drivers wey no get licence for Lagos.

Di commission bin reveal last week say over 60,000 pipo dey drive for Lagos roads witout licence. Di exercise go last for last week.