Security mata inside Nigeria, na one wey don tie-wrapper.

From herdsmen killings to kidnapping and Boko Haram attack, security agencies get dia hands full for different parts of di kontri.

Di Nigeria goment say dem dey tackle insecurity for di kontri and as Presido Buhari dey march go May 29 wey im go begin anoda tenure, BBC Pidgin enta streets to find out wetin pipo tink about di goment performance for security.