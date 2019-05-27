Many pipo fit don die plus wunjure for di fresh fight fight wey happun for parts of Jos, Plateau state north central Nigeria, according to di police.

Pipo die, some injure and houses burn as kasala burst for north of Jos, Plateau State on Sunday.

Tori be say wahala start afta dem find di deadi bodi of one boy for di boundary between di Muslim and Christian community wey near each oda.

Police tok tok pesin for di state, Mathias Tyopev, say dem don send security men to go quench di fight but dem neva know how many pipo wey die.