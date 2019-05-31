Why Nigeria shun Africa Free Trade deal

Nigeria goment don explain why di kontri still dey drag leg to sign di Africa Continental Free Trade Agreement.

Africa free trade agreement don legally start since midnight breaking Thursday May 30 and African Union do confam say e go become big free trade area since weh deh start World Trade Organisation.

Okechukwu Enelamah wey just stop work on May 28 as Nigeria Minister of Trade and Investment tell BBC say no be say Nigeria no wan sign di deal but e give reasons why dey kontri still dey delay until now wey di deal don come into full full.

Nigeria no dey among de 23 out 54 kontris for Africa weh deh confam de agreement weh sabi pipo say e go increase business among African kontris.