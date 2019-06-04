Henna Design di natural tattoo

Henna, di natural tattoo wey dey important to religion and to fashion don dey exist for many centuries.

Many, many years back for Nigeria, pipo believe say na only Muslims fit do henna designs for dia bodi.

Back in those days women dey do di design especially during Eid celebrations, wedding and naming ceremonies plus oda special occasions.

E still be di same reach today.

Islam religion also believe say na only women suppose do henna tattoo for dia bodi as dis go separate dem from di men.

But all dat one don change as henna tattoo don turn fashion and more pipo wey no be Muslims, plus including men sef dey use am make dem sef good and yanga for fashion.

For most of dis pipo dem prefer to do henna design dan to do oyibo kain tattoo wey dey permanent and no dey eva commot.

Producers: Onyinye Chime, Abdulmalik Fahd Abdulmalik

Video: Gift Ufuoma