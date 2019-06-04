"Dance big pass how pipo dey take see am"

E don tey wey Kafayat Oluwatoyin aka Kaffy don dey dance sotey she don turn am to business.

Kaffy follow BBC pidgin tok ontop how she take choose dance even though na pesin wey dey fly and repair plane she bin wan become for life before.

She tok how dance take help her many times for her life “as adult di period of my life wey I tackle depression based on tins wey dey happen for me for inside house, wit di use of dance and di work wey I dey do as dancer, e continue to dey help me to remind me say make you no let your problem to define you” – as she tok.

She feel say pipo suppose dey appreciate dance for Nigeria pass as e dey now and pipo suppose get place wia dem fit go to learn dance if dem wan take am as work just as doctors and lawyers dem too get, “dat na why we say make we create platform like ‘The dance workshop Africa’ wey go empower, train and deal wit di problems wey we dey deal wit as pipo wey dey creative industry” she tok.

Kaffy bin win Guinness world record for “Longest Dance Party" for 2006, she dey married and she get two children wey she say be di biggest achievement for her life.