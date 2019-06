Janine van Wyk don play for South Africa Women's team for 14 years.

But dis summer, for di first di captain go lead di Banyana Banyana go France 2019 World Cup.

She discuss her dreams, determination and development wit BBC Sport Africa inside dis BBC Africa one minute tori.

Dis na behind di scenes wit South Africa captain Janine van Wyk wey dey lead di Bayana Bayana to go hustle for di Women's World Cup for di first time ever!

Video producer: Mo Allie