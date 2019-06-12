Image copyright ADE OBISESAN/Getty Image example MKO Abiola as im dey read speech as president and Commander in Chief wey im declare by imsef

For di first time, Nigeria dey celebrate June 12 as im Democracy Day afta di kontri president move di date from May 29 for 2018.

Presido Buhari, no stop dia, im also change di name of Abuja National Stadium to Moshood Abiola stadium as part of di 2019 Democracy Day celebrations.

Hafsat Abiola, one of Moshood Kashimawo Olawale Abiola pikin, say oga Buhari decision to declare June 12 as Nigeria Democracy Day and di honour wey im add join as in change di name of Abuja National Stadium to MKO Abiola National Stadium show say few pipo no get right to decide who go rule di kontri just becos dem get moni.

She say even though MKO dey happy wia im dey on top dis honour wey oga Buhari give am, di tin wey go sweet her papa pass na to try make life beta for di poor pipo for di kontri.

Hafsat blame small group of pipo wey feel say na dia right to lead Naija or decide who di leaders go be just becos dem get moni.

Image copyright Hasfat Abiola-Costello Image example Hasfat Abiola-Costello na Ogbonge rights activist and presido of Women in Africa Initiative

According to her, Buhari don rescue Nigeria from di small group.

Moshood Kashimawo Olawale Abiola aka MKO Abiola na Nigeria politician wey contest 1993 presidential elections wey di whole kontri pipo gree say na di best election wey Nigeria don eva do, but president Ibrahim Babangida military goment cancel am.

For more dan 20 years nobodi no mention MKO and im wife Kuburat Abiola name for Nigeria.

But for 2018 president Muhammadu Buhari decide say time don reach to honour di man wey fight for Nigeria democracy, na so im declare June 12 as di new Democracy day instead of May 29.