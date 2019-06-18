'You fit use xylophone ask woman out'

E dey produce beta African gbedu and e dey fine for eye. But wetin you fit no sabi na say xylophone get different tins wey you fit use am do.

"If you no fit ask woman out, you fit use di xylophone tok to di woman and di woman hersef go come tell you say 'I love you'.

Dat na wetin Nurudeen Adam, xylophone maker for Pantang village, Nyame Krom, inside Ghana tell BBC Pidgin.

Oga Adam don dey make xylophone for many years now, and im believe say di instrument "fit make some kain tins dem happun."

BBC tori pipo: Sarah Tiamiyu & Usifo Omozokpea