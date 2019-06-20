Di border road wey dey disgrace Nigeria

Producers: Helen Oyibo, Dan Ikpoyi

Di Lagos-Badagry high way na international road wey connect Nigeria and oda West African kontries but plenty years of abandonment don turn di road to anoda tin.

Movement along di border high way don turn anoda tin afta bad roads, floods cut off some parts of di road.

Di road wey be international road dey connect Nigeria to oda West African kontries but years of abandonment don spoil di road sotay life don become hard for pipo wey dey use am.

Di CEO of di federation of the West African chamber of commerce and Industry Aminou Akadiri tell BBC Pidgin say di road don spoil business well-well as goods from oda kontries no dey fit move freely along the road again.