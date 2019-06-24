"All dis animals wey pipo dey kill kill wey fit cause problem for earth, na im I dey save."

Dat na how Mark Ofua, vet doctor for Lagos Nigeria take describe di work wey im dey do.

Among di animals wey im don rescue wey im dey keep for im shelter for Lagos na civet, genets, monkey, pangolins, many dogs and cats.

Dr Ofua wey dey use im own moni run di shelter, get six pythons among di animals wey dey dia.

Im say most of wetin pipo don hear about snakes, dey wrong as "dis na di animal wey God create wey gentle pass."

Video: Joshua Akinyemi