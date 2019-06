We all no fit be rappers – Reggie Rockstone

BBC Pidgin catch up plus Ghanaian hiplife ‘grandpapa,’ Reggie Rockstone who dem crown as de man wey pave de way give contemporary music den rap style for Ghana.

He talk about how he return from Yankee come see en father dey ride lie Barracuda Benz inside while he dey hustle for US.

Since dat time, just base for Ghana wey he start plus en raps for Twi which turn sensation for Ghana.

Reggie Rockstone talk about how mandems for manage dema finances well, focus on doing music no be big boy tins den stuff.

Producers: Favour Nunoo, Usifo Omozokpea

Video journalist: Sarah Tiamiyu