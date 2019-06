13-year-old Kehinde Otokoto pick up interest to learn di sport wen im bin dey see pipo dey ride am pass di front of im house.

Im tell BBC say for di begining, im parents bin no support am but afta dem see im skills ontop television dem begin cut for am.

Di 13 year old get dream to become international unicycle coach.

“I like Unicycle gan!” na so Kehinde tok wen BBC interview am.

Producers: Ayo Bello and Abdulmalik Fahd