Pentecostal fellowship of Nigeria(PFN) don warn say dem no go cover any pastor wey feel say im fit take advantage of dia church members.

Inside statement wey dem release, President of di organisation Rev. Felix Omobude say di allegation of criminal accuse against di senior pastor of Commonwealth of Zion Assembly, Biodun Fatoyinbo, make dem "sad and e dey worry dem."

Im say even though di senior pastor no register wit PFN, dem still recognise am as Pentecostal pastor.

According to im, dem dey "warn Pentecostal pastors wey feel say dem fit live careless life plus take advantage of dia members say PFN no go cover any pesin wey cross di line."

E say dia "prayer and support dey wit pipo wey be victim as tori pipo take report am."