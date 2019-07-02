COZA: We no go cover pastor wey take advantage of im members - PFN
Pentecostal fellowship of Nigeria(PFN) don warn say dem no go cover any pastor wey feel say im fit take advantage of dia church members.
Inside statement wey dem release, President of di organisation Rev. Felix Omobude say di allegation of criminal accuse against di senior pastor of Commonwealth of Zion Assembly, Biodun Fatoyinbo, make dem "sad and e dey worry dem."
- COZA Pastor Fatoyinbo don step down
- Wetin we sabi so far about di rape accuse against Coza Pastor Biodun Fatoyinbo
- COZA Pastor tell members make dem no fight pipo sake of im rape allegation
Im say even though di senior pastor no register wit PFN, dem still recognise am as Pentecostal pastor.
According to im, dem dey "warn Pentecostal pastors wey feel say dem fit live careless life plus take advantage of dia members say PFN no go cover any pesin wey cross di line."
E say dia "prayer and support dey wit pipo wey be victim as tori pipo take report am."