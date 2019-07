Romeo and Juliet don land for pidgin

You remember di famous Romeo and Juliet play by ogbonge English writer Shakespeare? Di play don land for pidgin.

Rukevwe and Julie na di name of di pidgin version of di play as Bernard Ogini write am.

For dis video, Bernard wit some students of university of Ibadan south west Nigeria breakdown all di ogbonge english to pidgin so evribodi go fit understand am.

Benard say im want make pidgin become national language for Nigeria because na language wey everybody dey understand even wen dem no go school.

“I wan use my talent change how pipo dey see pidgin language, I wan make dem begin teach di language for school for we kontri “ na so Bernard tok.