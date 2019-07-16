Which pidgin sweet pass?

Producer: Andrew Gift

Pidgin language get different types and sounds according to language professors wey meet for Ibadan south west Nigeria to discuss future of di language.

Inside video wey BBC Pidgin get, pipo for dia speak different kinds of pidgin from different kontris.

From Cameroon to Ghana to Equitorial Guinea and Nigeria speakers say pidgin language go soon grow pass other languages for Africa.

Creole, canyon and pichi na di names of oda kinds of pidgin wey dey accross di world according to Professor Kofi Yakpo from University of Hong Kong.

Video: Gift Ufuoma