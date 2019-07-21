El-Zakzaky fate dey Buhari hand, no be court - Islamic Movement

Di Islamic Movement of Nigeria say di fate of dia leader Ibrahim Zakzaky no dey court hand but di hand of presido Muhammadu Buhari.

Ibrahim Musa wey be dey tok tok pesin for di group tell tori pipo dis one for Abuja, di capital city of Nigeria.

E say na since 2016 na im di Federal High Court for Abuja under Justice Kolawole bin free Zakzaky and restore im fundamental right but di goment refuse to obey court order.

President Buhari bin release statement last week - through im tok tok pesin Garba Shehu - say di federal goment no get hand for Zakzaky mata and dat im fate dey court hand.

But Zakzaky supporters say dem shock on top wetin oga Buhari tok.

"Di Federal High Court for Abuja bin free Zakzaky from illegal detention, im and im wife and di court also say make goment compensate dem wit 50 million naira ($138,000) and give dem house but di goment no honour di court order and so which court di presidency dey tok about!" Musa explain.

Also, oga Mukhtar Abdul-Rahman say di court case wey Kaduna goment bring on top Zakzaky na plot to keep dia leader for detention.

E also explain give say members of di group go kontinu dia protest for any part of Abuja except goment release dia leader.

Di Nigerian police bin give circular say all protest for Abuja go happun for Unity Fountain wey in recent time don become hot spot for protest for Abuja.

But members of di Shiite Islamic group say police no fit do dem anytin as na dia fundamental right to protest for any area wey dem like and if goment wan kill all of dem, dem dey ready.