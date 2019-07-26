Producer: Faith Oshoko
Sometin wey start as wey to bond wit family member don turn full blown business for Edwin Okolo.
Crochet work na one of di handiwork for cloth wey for now machine no fit do.
E follow BBC News Pidgin tok about di dignity of labour and value of pipo wey dey follow support your hustle.
And for how handiwork fit change how pipo dey see wetin dey happun for life.
Video: Sarah Tiamiyu