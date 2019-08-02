Why dis pikin get fish skin

Producers: Gift Andrew, Dan Ikpoyi

Dis na tori of little Amida wey get skin condition wey no dey common wey doctors say dem neva find di cure all ova di world.

Di condition make her bodi dey old like old pesin and e don affect how she dey grow.

If pesin see five year old Amida, e go think say na two years old pikin sake of say di disease don make am look so small.

Na Gbajare crew for Radio Nigeria, Ibadan an im first discover Amida and her condition.

Di name of di condition na Lamellar Ichthyosis and na genetic defect dey cause am, e dey make pesin skin dey like fish body, according to Skin Doctor Ayesha Akinkugbe wey yan wit BBC Pidgin.

“Di condition dey cause bad odour and plenti pipo fit dey stigmatize pipo wey dey suffer from am, so dem suppose get plenti support from parents and family” na so Doctor Ayesha tok.

Amida mama wey be hairdresser say di small girl no gree go school again sake of say her fellow students dey laugh her for school.

"My stormach dey boil like hot water wen I bin cari her belle" na so Amida mama tok.

“We don spend plenti money to cure am and till now no cure” She add.

Five year old Amida wey dey live wit her mama for Isheyin, Oyo State South West Nigeria go need plenti support to survive dis condition.