Why I waka from America go back Ghana

Dis month go make am 400 years di first African slaves enta di United States of America and na wen di transatlantic slave trade from start.

E reach pass 12 million Africans wey dem enslave de bin ship across di Atlantic.

Dis year, Ghana goment don arrange new initiative wey dem dey call 'Year of Return' to try cari pipo wey dey obodo oyibo to come back Ghana.

Sicely Williams na pesin wey cari herself from Atlanta to come back Ghana for 2017. She follow BBC Newsday tori pesin Bola Mosuro tok on her personal reason why she travel come.