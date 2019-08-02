Fela Anikulapo Kuti :Five Nigerian Musicians wey dia music dey inspired by Fela
Fela Anikulapo Kuti fit don die twenty two years ago but apart from di pipo wey dey bear im name, im blood still strong for Naija music.
-
Instagram/@burnaboy
Nigerian music sensation, Damini Ogulu wey stage name na Burna Boy get physical connect to Fela Kuti as im grandpapa bin dey manage di legend at some point for im career. Plenti times for di course of im career, e don sample songs from Kuti join im gbedu so e go enta bodi and "African Giant" no dey any different. In fact, e fit be im most Fela-rised body of work as of now.
-
Instagram/@asaofficial
Nigerians international jazz singer Asa wey real name na Bukola Elemide na artist wey dey sing for Yoruba but get beta French following, e be like she no dey send anybodi wen she dey write her songs. International tori pipo don describe di musician say e be like she get some Fela for bodi. Her music from Fire on di mountain to Jailer don dey tok plenti societal palava wey dey worry.
-
Getty Images
Wizkid wey real name na Ayodeji Ibrahim Balogun don tok before for interview say na insult to compare am to Fela because Fela na im Inspiration. Time dey for im career wey im bin dey use style to dress like Fel. In fact e don tell tori pipo say im plan im whole performance for 2017 Royal Albert Hall Concert based on di inspiration.
-
Getty Images
Nneka na musician wey be say anytime she sing, na concious music dey comot from her mouth, like wetin Fela Anikulapo Kuti bin dey do wen im still dey. She don tok plenti times say one of her biggest inspiration na di afrobeat legend.
-
Youtube Falz
Nigerian musician, Falz wey real name Folarin Falana don dey follow join for social conversation since but na wen im release di album wey im call "Moral Instruction" wey im follow sample plenti Fela song even use di artist wey Fela bin dey use for im album covers. Di album tok from police kill-kill to corruption and religious oppression. Tori be say Falz papa na pikin of ogbonge Nigerian lawyer Femi Falana wey bin be lawyer to Fela wen e bin dey alive.