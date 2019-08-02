Nigerian music sensation, Damini Ogulu wey stage name na Burna Boy get physical connect to Fela Kuti as im grandpapa bin dey manage di legend at some point for im career. Plenti times for di course of im career, e don sample songs from Kuti join im gbedu so e go enta bodi and "African Giant" no dey any different. In fact, e fit be im most Fela-rised body of work as of now.