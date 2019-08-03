“Na today dem go arrest Kabusa Oriental Choir”

Producers: Faith Oshoko and Gift Ufuoma.

Kabusa Oriental Choir no get training for classical music, but dem don burst plenti pipo head with dia covers of modern Nigerian music.

Di group wey dey made up of four members dey totori pipo for social media with dia classical music style of singing.

For dis tok-tok with BBC Pidgin, di group yan about wetin make dem start dis waka, dia challenges along di way and wetin dem tink say dey wait dem for front.

Dem also tell di tori about how dem almost arrest dem on top wia dem dey make dia videos and plenti more tori.