‘My bum-bum dey give me confidence’

Dis na di tori of three women and di doctors wey help dem to mound di kain bodi dem want.

Despite di controversy around di risk ontop cosmetic surgery, more and more women still dey do am.

For Africa, although more women don dey embrace di culture, many still dey hide because of wetin society go tok.

Nigerian celebrity Tonto Dike and anoda career woman tok dia tori about why dem decide to do di Brazilian Butt Lift.

For Cameroon, wetin dey reign na big bobi.

We speak to one 50 years old Muslim woman wey don also work on her bobi and her face join.