Cameroon city wit same Lagos hustle

Producers: Usifo Umozokpea, Bongben Leocadia, Sarah Tiamiyu

Douala for Cameroon na anoda Lagos for Nigeria? Na de kweshion weh many visitors from Lagos di ask wen deh first visit Douala.

De two cities for two different neighbouring kontris dey for de same coastal line and fit also get de same kana climate, heat, rain...

But weti di attract visitors na traffic. You fit see bike man carry dia bike cross road go ride for de oda side because of traffic.

Like Lagos for waka for Douala na dey laik punishment, pipo fit stay for traffic for hours, sweat, sigh, shout and na so de town di hustle.

For survive for traffic many pipo prefer Bensikin (okada). Some bensikin get umbrella as dia own way for fight climate change, too much rain and na weti weh Lagos no get.

Douala like Lagos na business town and home for Ibo business pipo weh most di sell spare parts for motor and oda tins for market.

Pesin weh e don live for Douala fit just blend for Lagos.