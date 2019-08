Wit di help of pipo wey dey live for di area, Haidar el Ali don lead program wey don plant 152 million mangrove buds for di Casamance Delta of southern Senegal in di last ten years.

Di plan to plant trees for southern Senegal don become one of di largest for di world.

Oga el Ali, wey serve as Senegal Minister of Environment, say di mangroves dey important to help wit di effects of climate change and to contribute to di local economy.

Video journalists: Nick Loomis and Louise Dewast