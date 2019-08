Autogele VS Gele wey dem tie

Di Nigerian head-tie wey pipo sabi as 'Gele' na major fashion item among women for di kontri.

Before before, women go siddon for hours just to tie dia gele but wit di invention of ready-to-wear gele wey pipo sabi as 'Autogele', women fit wear dia gele sharp sharp.

Gbenga Kareem wey dey tie gele for women di traditional way still believe say gele wey dem tie na di best anytime anyday.

But Toyosi Ande, di co-founder of Autogele.com feel say ready-to-wear gele na di way forward and e dey boost Nigeria economy through exports.

Producer: Ogechi Obidiebube

Video: Gift Ufuoma