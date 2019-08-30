Tori:Abdulmalik Fahd Abdulmalik

Video producer:Gift Ufuoma

Producers: Abdulmalik Fahd Abdulmalik and Usifo Omozokpea

Sidiku Buari Jr. get one kain passion wey go make pipo tink 'wetin dey worry dis one'.

E dey collect old-old cars wey pipo dey call 'vintage'.

E pass 30 cars wey dey im collection; di oldest one be 1947 Willys Jeep wey dem make as di civilian version of di Jeep wey soldiers use for World War II.

Sidiku and im wife Tina dey run im vintage garage togeda .

Di two both of dem dey hustle anytime dem hear say pesin wan sell im old car, even if e mean say one of dem no dey feel fine and suppose go hospital. Weda na for social media dem see car or na from gist, Sidiku dey slowly add to di cars wey im get and no be say e dey cheap o.

Image example Pesin bin wan buy di current collection of di Buaris for $1 million but dem reject am

'I go tok say (why I start to dey build dis collection na passion; I no go lie na very expensive passion but di love for di cars dey always overshadow di price,' na wetin Sidiku tok.

At one point, pesin bin offer di couple $1 million for dia collection, but dem reject am.

Oda cars wey dey im collection be cars like di Buick Electra wey dem make from 1959 to 1990, to Peugeot 304 wey dem make from 1969 to 1980 and BMW 2 series and one mini cooper .

Di couple plan be say dem go kontinu to add cars, den restore all di cars, make dem fit dey safe to drive for road. Ontop dat one, dem go still like to collect old-old tins like phone and tins wey pipo don use for olden days to build museum make di younger generation dey appreciate am.