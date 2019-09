Dis no be di Beverly Naya wey you dey always watch for feem!

Nollywood new school star, Beverly Naya, invite BBC Pidgin enta her life as she follow ansa tire for di latest episode of Question Till Mouth Pain You.

Beverly totori tins like how pipo too dey get di wrong impression about her sake of her acting roles, how e dey important say she tackle di issue of discrimination through her documentary 'SKIN' and wetin she dey excited about as di mata dey go.