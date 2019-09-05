Nigerians dey lament high price of food items afta border closure

Kontri pipo for Nigeria don begin feel di effect of di closure of di Nigeria-Benin Republic border wey pipo sabi as 'Seme border'.

Nigeria President Muhammadu Buhari say im bin order di partial closure of di border to control di heavy smuggling activities wey dey happun dia.

Since goment make dis new policy, market sellers for Nigeria complain give BBC Pidgin say prices of food items like rice, oil and frozen foods don increase sotay dem no dey sell market well-well like before.

One of di sellers say if na local Nigerian food items goment want make pipo dey buy, e go good make dem reason wit local farmers to try reduce di price.

Tori pipo: Ogechi Obidiebube & Gift Ufuoma