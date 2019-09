Plenti tok don dey comot about women for di creative industry - weda na feem or for stage.

AMVCA winner Lala Akindoju, dey passionate about di role of women for as regards storytelling.

She dey direct di stage adaptation of 'The Wives' by Professor Ahmed Yerima and she tok on why e dey important for women to get strong characters and why di industry need more women for leading roles.

Tori Pipo: Harry Itie and Gift Ufuoma.