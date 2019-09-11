Image copyright Nigeria Ministry of Foreign Affairs

Nigerians wey dey return from South Africa don begin board afta hours of delay.

Na 178 pipo confam dey inside plane wey go soon leave for Lagos, Nigeria.

Di Air Peace flight wey suppose bring back di returnees from South Africa bin dey delayed as SA authorities begin immigration process all ova again.

Chairman/Chief Executive of Nigeria in Diaspora Commission Abike Dabiri-Erewa say, Air Peace flight bin don dey ground since early momo but South Africa Immigration pipo na dem delay.

According to madam Dabiri-Erewa, South Africa authorities bin dey ask for anoda round of immigration procedure, so dem gatz start all over again

Initially na more dan 317 pipo name dey manifest and 83 of dem na women, e neva clear why na only 178 dey return.