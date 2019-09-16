National Identity: Nigeria still get long way to go

Image copyright NIMC Image example Nigeria celebrate National Identity Day on September 16, 2019.

Nigeria National Identity Management Commission (NIMC) don tok say "Nigeria still get long way to go" on top national identity mata as plenti pipo neva still register even though dem suppose register evribodi from birth.

NIMC tok dis one as Nigeria dey celebrate National Identity Day today for di first time. According to dem, di kontri na di first for Africa to celebrate dis day.

National Identity Day na special day wey wey United Nations General Assembly declare for di Africa pipo to recognise how important e dey for evribodi to get dia own identity by di year 2030.

Early dis month, federal goment bin approve make Nigeria recognize and observe September 16 of everi year as National Identity Day to make pipo know di importance of identification as modern tool for national development.

So far, NIMC don capture more dan 37 million Nigerians plus pipo wey no be Nigerians but dem dey legal for di kontri.

Director General of NIMC Aliyu Abubakar Aziz say di identity no dey discriminate anibodi so evri Nigerian dey involve plus including di once wey dey for outside di kontri.

Aziz say dia target na to make sure say dem register evri Nigerian pesin wey dey inside and outside di kontri in di next three to five year, and dem plan to continue to dey register evri new pikin wey dem born for Nigeria.

Benefit of identity to evri Naija pesin

Wit di national identity, anywia wey Nigerian pesin dey e go fit vote and participate for wetin dia oda kontri men dey do.

E go also help di goment manage di population and provide justice for all.

Challenge wey electronic identify fit face

Protection of pipo information na one ogbonge challenge wey NIMC go face becos hackers dey always dey two steps ahead.

According to di permanent secretary wey dey in charge of political and economic affairs for office of di Secretary General of di Federation, Gabriel Tanimu Abdalla, say e no dey enof say dem gada information, di koko na how goment go take make sure say all di informate dey safe.