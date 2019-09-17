Image copyright Ghana Police Image example Acting Inspector of General of Police, Samuel Oppong Boanuh talk de press say de girls die

Ghana Police Service confirm say de three Takoradi girls wey dem kidnap plus a fourth one die.

Acting Inspector General of Police, Samuel Oppong Boanuh reveal for press conference late Monday say, results of DNA test dem run on de skeletal remains wey dem find for some abandoned manhole inside test positive.

BBC Pidgin dey monitor de situation for more filla.