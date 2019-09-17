Ghana Police confirm say kidnapped Takoradi girls die
- 17 September 2019
Ghana Police Service confirm say de three Takoradi girls wey dem kidnap plus a fourth one die.
Acting Inspector General of Police, Samuel Oppong Boanuh reveal for press conference late Monday say, results of DNA test dem run on de skeletal remains wey dem find for some abandoned manhole inside test positive.
Press briefing on the four kidnapped girls at Takoradi by Ag. IGP Mr. James Oppong-Boanuh.Posted by Ghana Police Service on Monday, 16 September 2019
BBC Pidgin dey monitor de situation for more filla.