Image copyright Facebook Image example Viral video show deh soldiers take two mami wit dia pikin dem go shoot'am, say deh get connection wit Boko Haram

Seven soldiers weh deh kill mami and pikin dem for Far North Cameroon for video weh e go viral appear for court.

But, court adjourn de case for seka say dia lawyers no show up because of strike for condemn how authorities no di treat dem well.

For 2018, video komot for social media how soldiers take two mami wit dia pikin dem go shoot'am, say deh get connection wit Boko Haram.

Cameroon goment bin first deny say de shooting no bi for Cameroon, afta investigate for BBC and Amnesty goment say deh lock de soldiers weh deh suspect say deh kill mami and pikin dem.

For court deh seven suspects as deh dey for list for front court na, Fabassou Etienne, Bitouala Ciriaque Hilaire, Godwe Mana Didier, Manasse Djakobei Johnathan, Tchanga Chiengang Jean B, Donassou Gorvo Barnabas, Ntienche Feuroli Ghislain Landry.

Dia crime na group shooting, no respect orders and collabo for de same act as e dey for article 74, 96,97,276 for penal code and 230 for military judicial code.

Deh bin just bi laik laik normal soldiers weh deh kam court for do dia work. Deh look very clean, shave dia bear-bear fain. Some shiddon di manipulate dia phones for inside court room. Odas siddon for outside di tok.

Deh dress wit blue marine and odas white marine uniform and pipo bi fit identify some faces dem for video.

De seven soldiers dem, bin bi for number eight case, and wen Court President Colonel Mbezoa Abega Epse Eko Eko enta, e start wit case for some oda soldiers.

Den weh de turn for de seven solders reach, deh call dia names, but de case no fit continue as defence lawyers no show for court.

Goment lawyer explain say deh don already send list for witness for dia lawyers but de only problem na say lawyers for defense no dey. Na so deh adjourn de case for number 21 day for October.

Na de number three taims weh de di send de case for front, de first two taims free court room no bi dey. Deh bin ajourn de case wit notice for board and de soldiers no bi show up.

Amnesty International bi don warn Cameroon authorities say make de soldiers weh deh take part for de killing no escape punishment.