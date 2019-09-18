Over 70 women groups and non-governmental organisations participate for di peace walk to protest di serial killings of young women for Port Harcourt, Rivers state south south Nigeria.

Di I-no-go-gree pipo dey demand apology from police say dem describe some of di victims of di serial killings as prostitutes.Di protesters wey march go Rivers State Government, Police, Department of State Security and Rivers State House of Assembly dey insist say di women get rights and need to dey protected too.Di protesters dey demand make security agencies sit up to dia responsibilities and catch di killers.