Man wan strangle woman wit towel wen we arrest am – Police

Police say dem don arrest anoda suspect for another hotel wia di man wan strangle one woman wit towel for one hotel inside Port Harcourt.

Tori be say since July, at least eight deadi bodi of young ladies wey pesin strangle to death n aim dem don see inside different hotel rooms inside di Southern, Nigerian city.

Commissioner of Police for Rivers State Mustapha Dandaura tell women wey dey protest di serial killings for Port Harcourt on Wednesday say dem arrest di man early for early morning of September 18, 2019.

Dandaura say di woman raise alarm for Nsirim Hotel for Rumuokoro area of Port Harcourt wey attract pipo attention so dem call police come go break di room door open.

Na dia dem catch di man wey bin wan strangle di woman with towel, di Police oga add.

Dis go make three suspects wey police say dem don arrest concerning di serial killings for hotels for Port Harcourt for Southern Nigeria.

Di Commissioner of Police say im don personally question di man wey dey dia hand and dem don shut down di hotel wia di incident happen.

Di women wey bin do demonstration on Tuesday dey demand for more action from di authorities to protect women and stop di killings.