Sanusi say Buhari new Economic Advisory Council make sense

Nigeria Former Central Bank Govnor Sanusi Lamido Sanisi wey be Emir of Kano don hail President Muhhamadu Buhari say ontop di set of pipo im appoint as members of di kontri new Economic Advisory Council.

Emir Sanisi also tok say im support as dem close di Seme border between Nigeria and Benin Republic.

Di Economic Advisory Council (EAC) go dey advise di President on economy mata, e go include fiscal analysis, economic growth and plenti internal and global economic issues. Dem go work with cabinet members and Oga of monetary and fiscal agencies.

Dis advisory council go replace di current Economic Management Team ( EMT) and dem go report directly to di President.

Evri quarter and evri month di EAC go get technical meetings with di President. However, di Chairmo, fit ask di President for meeting anytime e want.