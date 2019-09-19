Image copyright Winifred Ekanem Oyo-Ita

Nigeria President Muhammadu Buhari on Wednesday appoint Folashade Yemi-Esan to take ova from Winifred Ekanem Oyo-Ita wit immediate effect as di acting head of di kontri civil service. Dis decision don raise plenti dust.

Buhari excuse Madam Oyo-Ita, send am on indefinite leave till di kontri Economic and Financial Crimes Commission conclude di investigation of di N3billion contract wuru-wuru wey happun for her office.

Di presidency make dis announcement on top dia Twitter handle @NGRPresident.

But na how di mata take reach dis point?

Timeline for Oyo-Ita wahala

1 November 2017

Oyo-Ita enta hot argument wit President Buhari chief of staff and right hand man Abba Kyari on top secret document wey leak from her office.

Official secret document wey bin warn di Chief of Staff against returning former pension oga Abdulrasheed Maina to civil sevice, bin leak.

Inside di document Oyo-Ita say she bin meet oga presido on 11 October to give am di warning.

Image copyright Winifred Ekanem Oyo-Ita Image example Winifred Oyo-Ita and Abba Kyari enta hot argument for Federal Executive Council meeting on top document wey leak

15 August 2019

Tori break say EFCC dey investigate Madam Oyo-Ita on top N3billion contract scandal.

Di corruption police bin investigate her say she steal goment moni, do moni laundering and abuse her duty tour allowance.

20 August 2019

On August 20, some local tori pipo report say madam Oyo-Ita don put paper for retirement send give di president afta media cari report say she get hand for wuru wuru.

But on di same day, local tori pipo di Leadership, say Winifred Oyo-Ita deny di report say she wan retire.

Director press, office of di head of service Olawunmi Ogunsunle say, dia office no sabi anytin about any letter to dipresidency say dia madam wan resign or retire.

22 August 2019

Di suspended head of service resume work on Thursday 22 August afta President Buhari reject her offer to resign.

She bin even attend di swearing-in of di ministers and continue to do work ever since den till dem send her go indefinite leave on Wednesday 19 August. 2019.