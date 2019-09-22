Image copyright Getty Images

Nigeria army don begin one 'operation positive identification' to fight Boko Haram and Islamic State of West Africa Province (ISWAP) dia fighters for di northern part of di kontri.

With dis operation wey di Theatre Command Operation Lafiya Dole start, any person wey no fit identify imsef go enta kasala.

For statement wey di deputy director of di army public relations Ado Isa sign, army say make every citizens for those two states cari sometin wey go fit to identify dem weda na National Identification Card, Voters Registration Card, Drivers' License or even International Passports.

Di statement also tok say soldiers go hold any body wey no fit identify demsefs for proper investigate to find out if dem get link with Boko Haram it di ISWAP group.

Army dey also beg pipo for divarea to comply with di operation to epp dem with dia fight to flush out di terrorists dem.