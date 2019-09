Man wey propose to im babe underwater drown before she tok yes

Image copyright KANESHA ANTOINE Image example Kenesha Antoine feem Steven Weber romantic marriage proposal off Pemba Island, Tanzania

One American man don drown for under water as e bin dey propose to im girlfriend when dem dey on holiday for Tanzania.

Steven Weber and im girlfriend, Kenesha Antoine, bin lodge for cabin wey dey underwater for di Manta Resort, off Pemba Island.

For video wey im babe Kenesha Anthoine feem, e show as im bin dive under di water hold paper and ring to propose but e drown before Kenesha fit reply.

Di girlfriend wey confam di death of Weber for Facebook say e no comot for inside di water before e die.

Image copyright KENESHA ANTOINE ON FACEBOOK Image example Kenesha Antoine and Steven Weber for holiday wen the accident happen

Di Manta Resort CEO, Matthew Saus wey follow BBC tok Mr Weber death dey very tragic and e shake everybody for di resort.

Mr Saus tok say im staff respond wen dey say problem dey with di water but by di time dem go reach there , nothing dem fit do again.

How e take happun?

Mr Weber and Ms Antoine don book four nights for di resort's underwater room.

For di third day of their stay, Mr Weber, enta inside water to make im proposal.

As e wear goggles and flippers, e hold one paper for di cabin window and Ms Antoine dey feem am from inside.

Di paper tok say: ''I no fit hold my breath long enough to tell you everything wey I love about you. But… everything I love about you, I love more every day!"

Image copyright KENESHA ANTOINE ON FACEBOOK Image example Mr Weber proposal note

For her Facebook post, Ms Antoine write say her answer to di proposal for be '' a million times, yes''.

She say dem no go fit celebrate di beginning of di rest of dia lives together as di best day don turn di worst. But she take heart as dem share dia final moments together.

Di US Department of State tok say dem dey aware of di death of one of dia citizen wey die for Tanzania, East Africa and dem offer dia condolences to di family.