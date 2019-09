Nigeria get di 11th highest percentage of child marriage for di world, according to di United Nations.

Three Nigerian teenagers - Kudirat, Susan and Temitayo don decide to change dis with dia campaign dem start to end child marriage.

Di campaign wey dem call "It's Never Your Fault", aim to change di law for Nigeria and protect children rights.

BBC Africa video journalist Faith Ilevbare tok to dem.

Graphics: Olaniyi Adebimpe.