Image copyright Getty Images

Nigeria President Muhammadu Buhari don condemn di detention of almost 500 boys and men wey dem chain and lock up for almost three months for one Islamic school for Kaduna.

Inside statement wey di Senior Special Assistant to di president on media and publicity, Garba Shehu release, oga Presido praise di police for discovering di horrible place and for arresting di pipo wey dem suspect say dey operate di place.

Di operators bin claim say di place na Islamic school wia dem dey correct pipo wey dey misbehave.

Oga Buhari wey condemn di place say, "we happy as Muslim authorities don dismiss di claim say dat horrible place na Islamic school.

"Dem fit describe di place as house of torture and di place wey dem turn human beings to slave," na so di President tok.

Image copyright Kaduna State Police Command

Oga Presido also warn say to prevent any pikin form going to school na criminal offence.

Section 2 of di Compulsory Free Universal Basic Education Act say evri goment for Nigeria go provide free, compulsory education for evri pikin wey dey primary and junior secondsry school age. Oga Buhari say e dey important for evri state and local goment to make sure say dme obey dis law.

"To stop all dis culture wey dey abuse pikin dem, our religious and traditional leaders must to work wit federal, state and local goment to expose and stop evri kain of abuse wey we don dey ignore for many years for our communities.