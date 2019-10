SisterART na international group of women visual artists wey come togeda to show di world dia talent.

Mr. Nkang Ini Dan say im decide to create di community for only women to bridge di gap of opportunity wey exist between men and women for di work.

Di community na for dem to fit showcase dia talent and works to di world, and also make dem fit learn and interact wit other women wey dey di visual arts industry for other kontries.

Producer: Gift Ufuoma