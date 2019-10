BBC Pidgin do collabo wit BBC Africa Eye to investigate how students dey face sexual harassment by lecturers for some of di ogbonge universities for West Africa.

Di investigate wey dem use secret filming do, show video evidence of how some of di lecturers dey sexually abuse students.

Sexual harassment na sometin wey plenti female students dey go through year in, year out for lecturers hand inside universities and e don dey happen for many years.