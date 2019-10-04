Image copyright Nigerians in Diaspora Commission Image example President Buhari and President Ramaphosa

Nigeria President, Muhammadu Buhari don advise di few Nigerians wey dey sometimes give di kontri bad name abroad to stop dia bad character and be good ambassadors.

President Buhari tok dis one on Friday during di town hall meeting wey im do wit im kontri pipo wey dey live inside South Africa to assure dem say im goment dey ready to protect dem based on di xenophobic attacks wey dey happun.

Afta Presido Buhari give im fellow citizens di message wey im carri come, e later tell dem say:

"Make I also call on all Nigerians to dey obey law and respect di authorities of wia you dey live here. Make I also advise di few wey dey sometimes gives us bad name, to stop am and be our good ambassadors."

Image copyright Nigerian presidency

Di president say di message wey im carry come dey in three fold and also dey simple:

"First, you be our Ambassadors and di face of our kontri to di world wherever you dey. Di world dey watch you and go make judgment about Nigeria based on how you behave and your actions.

"Second, for whatever legit tin wey you dey do, make you try to excel and be di best."

"Third, as you dey outside di kontri, make you no forget home. You represent some of di best human asset wey Nigeria get. With your education and exposure to di world, you be di ogbonge technology.

"I, therefore, dey advise you to use your resources, skills and talents to help for di development of Nigeria."

Image copyright Nigerian presidency

President Buhari say di recent acts of xenophobic attacks on Nigerians and oda Africans inside South Africa shock am well-well and na embarrassment to di continent.

E later sent condolence to di families of all those wey lost dia lives ova di years during di violent attack and thank Chief Allen Onyeama, di Chairman of Airpeace Airlines, wey help bring some Nigerian back home.

How di visit don waka

Earlier, on Thursday for di joint press conference wey President Buhari and di South African Presido do, oga Ramaphosa say South Africa no go ever forget how Nigeria help dem during dia Apartheid rule.

"We also wan use dis opportunity tok say South Africa and our goment regret di violence wey happun for parts of our kontri some weeks ago, wey dey directed at some foreigners, some of dem wey come come from your kontri," Ramaphosa bin tok ontop di xenophobia mata.

South Africa economy don suffer well dis year and Ramaphosa say dis fit bin wetin make citizens para begin attack foreigners.

"We go like assure you say South Africa dey committed to di ideals of African unity and solidarity, to respect pipo human rights and to ensure say South Africa dey do wetin dey law book."

"While we dey address di economic and social conditions wey don make some our pipo dey vex, we dey firmly condemn all kind of intolerance and no go look two times before we act against acts of violence."

Image copyright Twitter/@NigeriaGov

South Africa International Relations and Cooperation Minister Naledi Pandor tok on Wednesday wen she host Nigerian Foreign Affairs Minister Geoffrey Onyeama for bi-lateral talks, say dis recent palava neva harm di relations between South Africa and Nigeria.

Na since 1994 na im South Africa and Nigeria dey padi padi for political, economic and social mata, afta South Africa do im first democratic elections.

Image copyright Bashir Ahmad Image example South Africa International Relations and Cooperation Minister Naledi Pandor na im welcome President Muhammdu Buhari for night on Wednesday.

Recently, Nigeria through di oga of Air Peace Allen Onyema helep over 300 of im kontri pipo wey dey run from xenophobic attacks from South Africa come back dia kontri.

Dis attack bin make Nigerians para say make goment close all di South African business wey dey di kontri.

For state house press release, President Buhari tok say some of di mata wey dey to discuss nah how Nigerians wey dey di kontri go dey live for dia with no katakata.

Buhari add say im go hold town hall meeting with dem to tok wetin dem dey face and how goment fit protect dia lives and property.

Image copyright Bahsir Ahmad

According to statement from di South Africa president, part of wetin dey bring dis state visit nah for di two kontris to torch light trade and investment mata wey dey between dem.

"South African companies wey dey Nigeria get ogbonge business for different sectors like telecommunications, banking, retail, hospitality, mining, tourism, agriculture and construction and tourism". Na so Presido Ramaphosa tok.

Dis state visit no be only to provide opportunity for di two presidents to tight di political, economic, social and cultural relations wey dey between dem kontris, na to also create space to tok on mata wey concern mutual interest of di continent and global governance.

At di end of di meeting di two leaders go sign agreement wey dey protect dem interest for di kontris.