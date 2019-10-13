Aisha Buhari don enta back Nigeria afta long holiday

Image copyright Aisha Buhari

Nigerian First lady, Aisha Buhari don enta back di kontri afta she take long holiday go United Kingdom.

Madam Buhari bin comot di kontri for August to do Hajj for Saudi Arabia, come follow her husband, presido Muhammadu Buhari go London wia she don dey since.

Tori be say she bin go di trip for long rest on top instructions wey her doctors give am.

Wives of former and present govnors bin dey di Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport wia she land for Abuja for early mor-mor.

She tok for statement say as she don come back she do get energy to take continue di work to improve di health of pikin dem, women and oda pipo wey dey suffer for di kontri.